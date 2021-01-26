Man found with fatal gunshot wound following suspected home-invasion robbery in Burbank

Police are investigating a suspected home-invasion robbery that left one man dead at an apartment complex in Burbank early Tuesday morning.

Officers initially responded about 1:45 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the building located in the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue, Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department stated.

They arrived to find a distraught woman who led them to an upstairs apartment, where they saw a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting may have resulted from a home-invasion style robbery, but the motive remains under investigation, police said.

No further details about the robbery were immediately available, including any information on the shooter.

A woman, who was also inside the apartment, is speaking with investigators. She was described as an “acquaintance” by Green.

It was unclear if the woman was injured in the incident, but video from the scene showed emergency crews looking at her hands.

There was no word on any possible outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210.