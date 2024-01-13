Man found with gunshot wound to head following car crash

A man was shot in the head following a crash in East L.A., police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies and CHP officers were initially dispatched to the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Mobile Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday night on reports of a traffic collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found two cars that were involved in the crash.

A man was shot in the head after a car crash in East Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

Authorities on the scene of a traffic collision on Jan. 13, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

Inside one of the cars was a man who had been shot in the head, LASD said. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Law enforcement officials would not confirm if any suspects were taken into custody.

Eastbound and westbound Whittier Boulevard will remain closed during the investigation.