Man gets 12.5 years in prison for taking teen girl from L.A. County across state lines to engage in prostitution

A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to 151 months in federal prison for transporting a teenage girl from Los Angeles County to Nevada and Arizona so she could work as a prostitute for his financial benefit, officials announced.

Christian Alexander Augustus, 26, a.k.a. “Sir Ceeco” and “Ceeco,” pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and criminal sexual activity.

In April 2019, Augustus willfully caused the teenager to be transported from L.A. County to Las Vegas with the intent that she would engage in prostitution and other criminal sexual activity, according to his plea agreement.

From December 2018 to July 2019, Augustus directed the transportation of the victim from L.A. and Orange counties to several locations — including in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix – with the intent that she would work as a prostitute to obtain money for him, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Augustus forced the victim to work on the streets and advertised her services on the internet, the release states.

He also admitted that he collected the money the victim obtained by committing commercial sex acts.

“[Augustus’] egregious conduct victimized a minor by causing her to engage in sex with unknown customers purely for defendant’s financial benefit,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The seriousness of the offense is furthered by [Augustus’] use of violence in this case. [Augustus] was repeatedly violent with the minor victim in order to maintain the control needed to continue to have the minor victim work for his financial benefit.”

Federal prosecutors alleged the victim was beaten severely by Augustus when she tried to flee other times.

Augustus also allegedly reached out to the girl after she fled and threatened to kill her and her family, according to the affidavit.

The O.C. Human Trafficking Task Force, which is comprised of local law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, investigated this matter.