Man got into woman’s West Hollywood home through patio and sexually assaulted her: Sheriff’s Dept.

The 8400 block of Fountain Avenue near North Olive Drive in West Hollywood is seen in an undated Google Maps street view image.

A search is underway for a man who got into a woman’s West Hollywood home through the patio door and sexually assaulted her, officials said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old woman was in her home in the 8400 block of Fountain Avenue on Jan. 21 when a man came in through the patio sliding door around 11 p.m., grabbed the victim by the neck and shoulders then forced her onto the living room couch, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“The suspect undressed the victim and sexually assaulted her,” the department said.

The victim managed to fight him off by striking him, and he fled the area on a black crossover or hybrid type bike with medium-sized tires.

He was described as being a white or Latino man in his early 30s, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with an average build, short black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans, and possibly has a tattoo on his right arm.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity at or around Fountain Avenue and North Olive Drive between 11p.m. and 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 20 is asked to call Special Victims Bureau Lt. J. Adams at 562-946-8232.

Tipsters can also call the Sheriff’s Department’s toll free tip line at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.