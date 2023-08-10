A Norwalk man has been arrested for allegedly groping a child at Knott’s Soak City water park last month.

Daniel Alvarez, 44, was at the park on July 25 when a child “felt the suspect grabbing him/her from behind” while in the wave pool, the Buena Park Police Department said in a news release.

Alvarez touched the child, who was there with other children from a summer camp, in “his/her private area,” and staffers told police that he had also been accused of “taking photos of minors” by others at the park, police said.

The case has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for the filing of possible charges.

Alvarez was booked into the Theo Lacy Facility on the day of the incident and released two days later, as the charges had not yet been filed.