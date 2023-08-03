An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed while driving in Gardena Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:13 a.m. in the 100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Gardena on Aug. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Deputies responded to find a 40-to-45-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The unidentified victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim had been driving east on Redondo Beach Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No information about a suspect or possible suspect vehicle was provided by authorities.

Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.