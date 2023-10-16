A man suffered major injuries after he was unsuccessful in his attempt to run across a highway in Adelanto Saturday evening.

Darrin Lynch, 29, tried to cross U.S. Highway 395 at Chamberlaine Way at about 8:20 p.m., the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Traffic “was moving in both directions,” and “Lynch was consequently struck by a vehicle,” officials said.

He was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and called 911 for help.

It remains unclear why Lynch attempted to cross and why he did so while traffic was moving, as both sides of the street have crosswalks to facilitate safe passage, but the collision comes almost exactly 24 hours after a fatal crash on Highway 395.

On Friday night, two people were killed and another was hospitalized in a fiery crash at Highway 395 and Air Expressway Boulevard, which is a mile south of Chamberlaine Way.

The investigation into the Saturday night incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.