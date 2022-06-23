A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man with his truck at a school construction site in Whittier earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary School, located at 10654 Jordan Rd.

School was not in session and the campus was closed during the summer break, but both men were working on a construction project, Whittier police explained in a Facebook post. The two men knew each other, authorities said without elaborating.

“At some point the suspect, drove his truck toward the victim who was standing nearby, striking him causing severe injuries,” police said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and tried life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jose De Jesus Valladolid Gonzalez, of Gardena, was arrested the next day in Los Angeles.

He is expected to be charged with murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

No further details about the victim, the incident or a possible motive have been released.