A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, police said.

Rey, who has been arrested numerous times for domestic violence-related crimes, was arrested with a loaded gun and extra magazines, ammunition and narcotics paraphernalia, police said.

No further details about the incident or the suspect’s arrest have been released.