A two-story home caught fire in Boyle Heights on Oct. 5, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

A man was seriously injured when a two-story Victorian-style home caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street.

Arriving firefighters found the home’s second floor and attic heavily involved with fire, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenneth Miller said.

It took 87 firefighters 34 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

One man was transported in serious condition with a burn injury, according to a news alert from the Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire, Miller said.