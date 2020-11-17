Man hospitalized after fire erupts at Rodeway Inn motel in Encino; cause under investigation

Firefighters respond to a motel fire in Encino on Nov. 17, 2020. (KTLA)

Arson crews are investigating what caused a fire at the Rodeway Inn motel in Encino early Tuesday morning.

A 911 call reporting the fire in the 17400 block of Ventura Boulevard was made just after 1:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Reynolds Kamakawiwoole was in a nearby unit and heard someone yell “fire” when the blaze started.

Kamakawiwoole said he saw smoke when he looked outside.

Arriving firefighters initiated an offensive attack on the blaze burning on the second floor of the building, Stewart said.

The fire was extinguished in about 18 minutes and contained to the unit where it started, Stewart said.

A man located outside the motel was taken to a local hospital with what were described as serious burn injuries.

Investigators initially suspected a grow operation may have started the blaze but later ruled that out. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.