Man hospitalized after shooting, attempted robbery in Beverly Hills: Police

A man was hospitalized after a shooting and an attempted robby in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8:45 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the area of Canon Drive and Dayton Way, near where Via Alloro restaurant is located, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was the target of a robbery, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told KTLA that the victim left the restaurant to get something from his Lamborghini SUV, when he encountered the suspect and the shooting occurred.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a silver Infiniti sedan (G35 or G37), with dark tinted windows. There is damage to the left rear quarter panel.

Witnesses described one of the suspects to police as a Black man, who got into a light-colored vehicle and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.