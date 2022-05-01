Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of a Lakewood mall early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. in the parking lot of Lakewood Center Mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

An unknown person fired multiple rounds at a man in the parking lot in front of Round1 Bowling, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was gang-related.