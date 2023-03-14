A suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man at a Corona gym on March 14, 2023. (GRABHAM)

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed at a gym in Corona on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Chand, 30, from Santa Ana, by the Corona Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with injury at a Planet Fitness located at 3685 Grand Oaks around 9:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old Riverside man with several stab wounds on his upper body.

Authorities say the suspect, Chand, initially approached the victim in the parking lot and assaulted him with a hatchet and a knife.

The two men eventually ended up inside the gym where Chand held the victim at knifepoint for a short time before he was taken to the ground by the victim, police said.

Bystanders intervened and disarmed Chand while detaining him before the police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police said.

Chand was transported to a hospital with minor injuries before being transferred to a detention center where he was booked for attempted murder.

His bail has been set at $1 million, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear what initially prompted the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Eddy at 951-739-4869 or email Ryan.Eddy@coronaca.gov.