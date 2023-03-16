Police are investigating after a stabbing near Santa Monica Beach left a person hospitalized on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Allen Cranford Barna, 40, by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an injured person at Palisades Park near the Camera Obscura building around 8:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed in the upper torso.

The victim was a Santa Monica city employee who had “attempted to rouse an individual sleeping in the area,” police said.

The suspect, Barna, had fled the area before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Barna was located on Thursday morning and taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or email steven.pollnow@santamonica.gov. The Watch Commander can be reached at 310-458-8426.