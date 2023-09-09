Police are searching for a red pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 30, 2023. (Buena Park Police Department)

A hit-and-run suspect remains at large after a man was struck and hospitalized in Buena Park.

On Aug. 30, Buena Park police responded to a crash at the intersection of Brazil Drive and Nicaragua Circle around 5:23 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 37-year-old man lying on the road and unconscious. The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The victim was transported to UCI Medical Center with major injuries. He remains in stable condition on Saturday, officials said.

A witness told police the suspect, driving a red pickup truck, had sped away eastbound on Brazil Drive without stopping to render aid or contact authorities.

Surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle was released. Police are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the incident is asked to call the Buena Park Police Department at 714-562-3935.