Authorities are investigating after a possible fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night in Wilmington involving a man reportedly lighting off fireworks in the road.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene, located at 710 N. Fries Avenue, near a Food 4 Less grocery store, at around 9:10 p.m. on reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, police told KTLA.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was allegedly in the road igniting fireworks when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The man was thrown a distance and landed partially under another vehicle exiting the shopping center parking lot, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a new release.

Police on the scene of a fatal accident, a possible hit-and-run, in Wilmington July 3, 2023. (RMG News)

The man was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the initial vehicle involved in the accident was no longer at the scene and the incident could be investigated as a hit-and-run.