Man in bloody clothes is arrested in killing of woman at Lancaster home: Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies arrested a Lancaster man in the killing of a woman he was in a relationship with early Friday, officials said.

Deputies got a call about a woman screaming and responded to the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue shortly before 12:40 a.m, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When they got there, the deputies found a man in his 40s standing near a home shoeless and with blood covering his clothes, according to officials.

They noticed the home’s front door was open and saw blood on the floor inside.

That prompted deputies to enter the home, where they discovered a woman dead.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators found out that the suspect lived adjacent to the home where the victim was found and that the two had been in a “involved in a domestic relationship,” according to the news release.

Authorities have not identified the man or woman, and it’s unclear what led up to the killing.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.