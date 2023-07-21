A man was hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot at a party in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at a gathering near 6th and Spring streets around 1:45 a.m.
The victim, only identified as a 25-year-old man, was located with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical wounds.
LAPD has detained four people in connection with the shooting.
Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.