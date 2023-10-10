A man was critically injured in a shooting in Hemet early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Johnston Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

No further details about the shooting, victim or suspect have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Wood at 951-765-2497.