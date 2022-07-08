Video provided to KTLA shows a man taking what appears to be a pickaxe to a doorbell camera in July 2022.

A man is in custody after an pickaxe-wielding suspect had an entire Malibu neighborhood on edge for damaging homes and vehicles, authorities said Friday.

Residents along Pacific Coast Highway say the man was seen on camera at least three nights in the past week swinging a pickaxe at cars, neighbors’ garage doors and even a doorbell camera that caught the man in action.

One man said the vandal shattered his car windows several times.

Residents said they don’t recognize the man, nor do they understand why he was vandalizing their property.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had previously released the suspect’s identity, but it is unclear if he is the man in custody.

Authorities said 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers is the man seen in videos.

A suspect was taken into custody in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.

He has not been identified, but faces vandalism charges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.