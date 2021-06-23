Man in custody after fatal stabbing on DTLA Metro platform

Police respond to investigate a stabbing at a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles on June 22, 2021. (KTLA)

A suspect is in custody after a 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Metro platform Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Flower Street, where the Expo Line stops at Pico Station.

Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department said two men were arguing when one of them “produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”

The suspect, described as a 32-year-old man, then boarded a train. He was taken into custody at Jefferson/USC Station, Lomeli said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.