Man in custody after firing at officers in Long Beach, police say

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at officers in a Long Beach neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East 4th Street to investigate a shots fired call about 2 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brandon Deis stated.

Police encountered a man with a gun who refused to comply with orders and then fired a shot toward officers before fleeing, Deis said.

No officers or citizens were struck by the gunfire.

Police contained the man in the area and began negotiations with him.

A SWAT team later responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody, Deis said.

The unidentified man was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News