Man in custody after firing at officers in Long Beach, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at officers in a Long Beach neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of East 4th Street to investigate a shots fired call about 2 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brandon Deis stated.
Police encountered a man with a gun who refused to comply with orders and then fired a shot toward officers before fleeing, Deis said.
No officers or citizens were struck by the gunfire.
Police contained the man in the area and began negotiations with him.
A SWAT team later responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody, Deis said.
The unidentified man was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.