Man in custody after firing at officers in Long Beach, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at officers in a Long Beach neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of East 4th Street to investigate a shots fired call about 2 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Lt. Brandon Deis stated.

Police encountered a man with a gun who refused to comply with orders and then fired a shot toward officers before fleeing, Deis said.

No officers or citizens were struck by the gunfire.

Police contained the man in the area and began negotiations with him.

A SWAT team later responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody, Deis said.

The unidentified man was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.