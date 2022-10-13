Emergency personnel respond to reports of gunfire at the Oso Meat Market on Oct. 12, 2022. (Luis Meza)

A man who removed some of his clothing at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles was taken into custody after also allegedly firing a gun in the market’s parking lot.

Deputies located the suspect when they responded to a potential man with a gun call at the market Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Gilbert Borruel said.

For unknown reasons the man was removing his clothes inside the store and “sweating profusely” before eventually going outside, Borruel said.

An employee saw what appeared to be a gun in the man’s waistband and later heard three shots coming from outside the market.

The unidentified suspect then ran from the parking lot but was apprehended by deputies about a block away from the market.

Borruel said the man was not complying with officers when they caught up with him and “he did have to be Tasered at the time.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

People inside the market told investigators that the man appeared to be disoriented and they did not feel like he was intending to fire at them.

“There are indications that he was under the influence of a controlled substance,” Borruel said.

A gun and three shell casings were recovered in the parking lot, Borruel said.

No deputies were injured in the incident.