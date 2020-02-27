Man in custody after woman flags down passersby, alerts them to daughter dead inside Simi Valley home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman with lacerations and blood on her flagged some passersby down and told them that her daughter was dead inside a Simi Valley apartment, police said.

Officers arrived at the home near the intersection of Los Angeles and Emory avenues and found the woman's daughter fatally stabbed inside an apartment about 9:10 a.m., Simi Valley Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts said.

A man, described as the victim's boyfriend, was taken into custody by officers in the area. It is unclear if the man lived in the home.

The victim has not been identified but she appeared to be in her late 20s, Shorts said. Her mother was being treated at a hospital for lacerations and was in stable condition.

Shorts said that it appeared officers had responded to the apartment on previous occasions, but he did not elaborate on the circumstances of those calls.

Police closed off Los Angeles Avenue between Stearns and Stow streets as the investigation continued. Officers remained at the scene looking for evidence, including surveillance video, and eyewitnesses.