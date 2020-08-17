Man in custody following deadly hit-and-run crash in Tujunga

A man is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Tujunga neighborhood early Monday morning.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. when a black BMW struck a blue Hyundai Elantra on Foothill Boulevard near Pinewood Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The BMW was traveling southbound at a high speed when it struck the Hyundai, pushing it into some traffic barriers and killing a man in his 80s who was inside the vehicle, Wendling said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Investigators said the Hyundai was a rental vehicle from out of state that the victim may have been living in.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene following the crash but turned himself in about three hours later as police were preparing to send blood hounds out to search for him, Wendling said.

The BMW driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed two other people who were briefly detained, but their connection to the incident is unclear.