HEMET, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after witnesses say he confronted a group of children with an AR-style rifle on Halloween night.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Columbia Street and Collegian Way in Hemet around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls of man with a gun, authorities said.

According to witnesses, the man had come out of his home to confront a group of children who were reportedly being loud.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Columbia Street and Collegian Way in Hemet around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the man had barricaded himself inside his home.

After just a few minutes, he surrendered and was taken into custody, RCSD said, although no firearm was located.

it was unclear if he would face charges.

No injuries were reported.