HEMET, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after witnesses say he confronted a group of children with an AR-style rifle on Halloween night.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Columbia Street and Collegian Way in Hemet around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls of man with a gun, authorities said.
According to witnesses, the man had come out of his home to confront a group of children who were reportedly being loud.
By the time deputies arrived on scene, the man had barricaded himself inside his home.
After just a few minutes, he surrendered and was taken into custody, RCSD said, although no firearm was located.
it was unclear if he would face charges.
No injuries were reported.