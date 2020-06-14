Man in his 60s dies in apparent jump from Hollywood-area building that was on fire: LAFD

A man in his 60s died after apparently jumping from the second-story window of an apartment building that was on fire early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters couldn’t get into the apartment because of furniture blocking the doorway in what is believed to be an intentional barricade after the fire erupted about 3:40 a.m., according to LAFD.

A man, who appeared to have jumped from the second story window, “was beyond medical help prior to LAFD arrival, due to traumatic injuries,” LAFD said in an alert.

Forty-four firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes,

Los Angeles Police Department and LAFD arson investigators were called to the scene.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on June 14, 2020.