Man in serious condition after being shot in Burbank

Police were investigating a shooting in Burbank on May 18, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was shot and remained in critical condition Monday night in Burbank, officials said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. near Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Avenue. Responding officers found one victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Burbank Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital and remains in serious condition, the department said.

Police said around 8 p.m. that the area would be closed for several hours.

No further information was available.

