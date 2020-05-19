Man in serious condition after being shot in Burbank

A man was shot and remained in critical condition Monday night in Burbank, officials said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. near Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Avenue. Responding officers found one victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Burbank Police Department.
The man was transported to a local hospital and remains in serious condition, the department said.
Police said around 8 p.m. that the area would be closed for several hours.
No further information was available.