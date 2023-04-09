A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the Beverlywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Easter morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of South Robertson Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man was transported to the in serious condition following a shooting in Beverlywood on April 9, 2023. (ANG News)

Police officials say several people were attending a party at an event space nearby. As the party came to an end and attendants spilled out onto the street, a fight broke out that became violent.

The victim was shot twice, police said, and transported to the hospital with serious wounds. Four people were detained at the scene, but all four were released.

A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting was seen fleeing north on Robertson Blvd., police said, but no arrests have been made at this time.

At this time, there is no information regarding a suspect description.

The street was closed for several hours Sunday morning while investigators combed the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.