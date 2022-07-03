A man in a wheelchair died early Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in North Hollywood. Police are now looking for the driver who fled the area without stopping.

The crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Vineland Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the man was in the southbound lanes between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

At this time, there is no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is urged to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.