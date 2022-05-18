Police are searching for two women involved in the shooting of a man in a wheelchair outside of a South Los Angeles McDonald’s Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators say a 75-year-old Hispanic man was sitting in a wheelchair front of the McDonald’s when two women pulled up in a vehicle and fired at him.

The women fled the scene following the shooting and are being sought by police.

No further details about the suspects were available.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe the victim may have been experiencing homelessness.

The shooting did not appear to be gang related, according to the spokesperson.