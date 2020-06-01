Man in wheelchair shot to death in North Hollywood

The 11700 block of Runnymede Street in North Hollywood, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Police are looking for a killer who fatally shot a man in a wheelchair in North Hollywood on Friday night.

Isauro Birrueta, 26, of North Hollywood, died in the 11 p.m. shooting on Runnymede Street, just west of Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records.

A report of an “assault with a deadly weapon” first drew police to the neighborhood, the LAPD said in a written statement.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the street sitting in his wheelchair, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. An autopsy determined Birrueta died from a gunshot wound to the head and the death was ruled a homicide, coroner’s records show.

“The investigation revealed a possible vehicle was driving west on Runnymede Street, appeared to stop mid-block and multiple shots were heard” according to the police statement. ” The vehicle then continued west on Runnymede Street.”

No further suspect description was available, nor was information about a motive in the shooting.

Detectives scoured the area for evidence, witnesses and surveillance camera footage, officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.