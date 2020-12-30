Man in wheelchair struck and killed while crossing Santa Ana street

A man in a wheelchair was crossing a Santa Ana street Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, officials said.

Police responded to a call about a man down in the roadway at 100 N. Euclid Street around 7:24 a.m., the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a man in the road suffering from major injuries and began to treat him. But the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was a pedestrian crossing Euclid Street in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle heading north, police said.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to the department. Alcohol was not believed to have played a role in the collision, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator N. Guijarro at 714-245-8219 or the department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.