A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled.

James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, police said in a news release.

The driver “immediately fled the scene,” and Gatson was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.