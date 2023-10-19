Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Kern County Thursday morning.

Demetrius Branson, 50, was reported missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility around 11 a.m. after he apparently removed his GPS monitoring device while visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Branson was moved to the reentry program in April to serve the remained of a four-year, eight-month sentence for corporal injury, grand theft, vehicle theft and failure to appear.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches, 181 pounds with brown eye and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black gym shorts, a black t-shirt and a black stocking hat.

Anyone who might know his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or local authorities.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows people incarcerated in state prison to serve the end of their sentences in a reentry center. The program is supposed to make the transition back into civilian life more smooth and provides resources like housing, family reunification and employment support.

The program is voluntary and CDCR says 99% of all people who have walked away from similar adult institutions and programs have been safely apprehended.

The MCRP was established in 2015 and can be found in four California counties, including three facilities in Los Angeles County.