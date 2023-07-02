A man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Pacoima on Sunday afternoon.
According to LAPD, officers responded to the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street around 1 p.m. for a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
The victim, described only as a 30-year-old male, suffered an injury to his leg but was conscious and breathing at the scene, police said.
Witnesses said that the crash may have been a result of a vehicular assault, but authorities have not yet confirmed if that is true.
Video posted to the Citizen app shows first responders loading a man onto a stretcher and into an ambulance from under a blue canopy on the sidewalk. The video also shows the wrecked vehicle, a gray coupe, on the sidewalk not far from the canopy.
The driver of the vehicle was said to have remained at the scene.
Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.