LANCASTER, Calif. – A man suffered severe injuries after witnesses say a firework exploded on his head in Lancaster Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. outside a home in the 1300 block of West Boyden Avenue.

Witnesses told news photographer Don Luis Meza that the man put the explosive on top of his motorcycle helmet and lit it.

A helmet is seen after someone apparently lit a firework from it on Sept. 13, 2023. (DonLuisMeza)

They said the man thought the firework would launch from the top of his head but, instead, it exploded.

Video showed a portion of the helmet had been crushed by the firework. Blood was also seen on the sidewalk where the incident occurred.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No one else appeared to be injured in the incident.