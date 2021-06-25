Man injured after jumping out of airplane at LAX

A United Express flight is station at the Los Angeles International Airport after a man aboard the aircraft opened a door and jumped out while it was taxiing on June 25, 2021. (KTLA)

A man is in the hospital after he jumped out of a SkyWest Airlines aircraft as it was taxiing away from the gate area Friday evening, Los Angeles airport police said.

At about 7:10 p.m. Friday, a United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was leaving from the gate area when a male passenger onboard opened the door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway, according to police.

L.A. airport police and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene immediately.

The male passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No one else onboard was injured and the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate area, police said.

The incident comes a day after a driver crashed through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility at the airport, leading authorities on a pursuit that shut down several runways. The man was eventually detained.

Neither of the men have been publicly identified, and no further details were available on Friday’s incident.