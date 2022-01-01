Man injured after train strikes car in Rialto, police say

A man was hurt after the car he was driving was struck by a train in Rialto Saturday afternoon, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The driver, identified by police as 30-year-old Edwin Herrera of Rialto, was attempting to cross railroad tracks in the 200 block of South Lilac Avenue at 2:06 p.m. when his car was struck by a freight train heading west, police said in an alert.

“Witnesses at the scene told officers the control arms for the coming train were down and working properly, however Herrera drove into opposing lanes of traffic and around the control arms,” the alert added.

Herrera, the only person in the car, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, said police, who did not disclose his condition or injuries.

The train’s engineer, the only occupant of the train, was uninjured, police added.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dan Smith at 909-820-2515.

To report information anonymously, call WeTip at 800-782-7463 and reference case #932200021.