A man was injured during a police shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday Morning involving the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Another man involved in the incident remains outstanding, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Ford Boulevard, near a Gold Line Metro station.

CHP officers were conducting a traffic stop when they “came under fire,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The officers and transit deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck, the sheriff said, adding that a firearm was recovered at these scene.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, while another got away. No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies and homicide detectives, along with CHP officers, were at the scene.

On and off ramps of the 710 Freeway in the area were closed briefly for the investigation, according to the CHP.

Additionally, a large permitter was set up amid the search for the second man, aerial video from Sky5 showed

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.