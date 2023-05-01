A man was injured during a road-rage shooting and crash along the 91 Freeway in Corona Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the Main Street exit of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man driving a Toyota Camry allegedly fired shots at the victim who was driving a Dodge Ram.

The suspect was also trying to strike the victim with his vehicle and was eventually successful, according to the CHP.

The victim, described as only as a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, but was not struck by gunfire.

The suspect, who is described as being 44 years old, fled the scene, and it is unknown if he is in custody, the CHP said.

A truck with major damage is towed from the scene of a road-rage shooting and crash in Corona on April 30, 2023. (LOUDLABS)

A sedan with major damage is towed from the scene of a road-rage shooting and crash in Corona on April 30, 2023. (LOUDLABS)

Authorities look for clues after a road-rage shooting and crash on the 91 Freeway on April 30, 2023. (LOUDLABS)

The incident forced the temporary closure of the highway. (LOUDLABS)

Video of the aftermath showed the sedan and pickup with major damage being towed from the highway.

The freeway was closed for a short time to investigate the incident and clear the vehicles. It was eventually reopened.

The shooting is being investigated as a highway violence incident.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story