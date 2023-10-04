A man was injured while jumping from the second story of a burning home in Koreatown where a woman was found in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported in the 900 block of South Ardmore Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Arriving crews found a well-developed fire on the first floor of a boarded-up two-story home and went into an offensive mode, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Donald Dillenberger said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 15 minutes and found two injured people.

One patient was described as a 21-year-old man who had suffered minor injuries from jumping off the second floor of the house, the fire department stated in a news alert.

The second victim is a 50-year-old woman who sustained burns and smoke inhalation. She was said to be in critical condition.

Both patients were treated and transported from the scene, Dillenberger said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.