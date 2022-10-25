LAPD officers search the scene of a shooting inside a Valley Glen restaurant on Oct. 25, 2022. (RMG News)

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Valley Glen restaurant early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 12 a.m. at a restaurant in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to a hospital, where one of the victims, a 50-year-old man, died. The second victim is in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, walked into the restaurant and approached both victims as they were sitting at a table.

An argument between the three men ensued and the gunman shot at both victims before running away, police said.

Video from the active crime scene showed police inside the Sky Hookah Lounge.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting, can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.