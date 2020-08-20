Man killed, 1 wounded in Maywood shooting

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official speaks to someone near the scene of a fatal shooting in Maywood on Aug. 20, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Maywood early Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5:10 a.m., in the area of District Boulevard and Randolph Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A detective at the scene told KTLA that two men were tagging on the sidewalk when two others came up to them. The men engaged in some sort of discussion when the two who had walked up started shooting, the detective said.

Responding deputies found one victim lying on the sidewalk and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Detectives discovered that another victim had been taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials did not release descriptions of the two assailants.

The scene of the shooting is near train tracks and the Los Angeles River, right at the border with the cities of Bell and Bell Gardens.

Investigators cordoned off a large area to search for potential witnesses, evidence and video surveillance, officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released. Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.