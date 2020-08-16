Man killed, 2 women injured in Green Meadows shooting that LAPD believes to be gang-related

Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a reported shooting in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2020. (KTLA)

A shooting in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Saturday left a man dead and two women injured, authorities said.

Video shows officers descending on the intersection of 120th Street and Central Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to LAPD, three people were shot and taken to the hospital: a 42-year-old woman in critical condition, a 41-year-old woman in stable condition and a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers believe the incident to be gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The department provided no further information about the case, including the victims’ names or any description of the perpetrator.