One man is dead and two other people were hurt in a shooting in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. near a liquor store in the 1700 block of East Firestone Boulevard, the LASD said in an alert.

Deputies found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Two others, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available, but the LASD believes the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.