A man was killed and another was injured in a Moreno Valley shooting Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found a man with gunshot wounds who was eventually declared dead at the scene.

While conducting their investigation, deputies located a second victim with injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but his current condition is unknown, Sergeant Deirdre Vickers told KTLA.

No further details have been released.