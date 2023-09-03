A man was killed as he was getting out of his car in Calabasas.

According to reports from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal collision occurred near the 26400 block of Rondell Street in Calabasas at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

“Preliminary information indicates a vehicle entered the parking lot from Las Virgenes Road and accelerated uncontrollably, colliding with a parked vehicle,” LASD said in a release. “The victim, who was exiting his parked vehicle, was pinned between both vehicles.”

L.A. County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

He has not been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident or individuals with information are asked to contact the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808 and speak with the Traffic Investigations Office.