Man killed after car plows into crowd at illegal street racing event in Carson

Two cars seen after a fatal crash in Carson on Dec. 27, 2020. (KTLA)

A man was killed and at least three others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd during a large, illegal street racing event in Carson on Christmas Day, officials said.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of East 230th and Banning streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At the time, hundreds of cars and people were gathered for the street racing event, said Sgt. Wendland of the department’s Carson station.

At least two vehicles were racing when they crashed and one of them struck at least four people, including the man who died, officials said.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, the L.A. County coroner’s office told the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities didn’t provide information on the conditions of the other people injured.

No arrests had been made in connection with the fatal crash as of Sunday afternoon, according to Wendland.

Video from the scene Friday showed two sedans that were on top of a curb. A black vehicle had major damage to its front hood and a blue one appeared to have been hit in the rear.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.